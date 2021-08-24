Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XYL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.2, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $132.2, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.97 and a 67.68% increase over the 52 week low of $78.84.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.61%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (XYL)

Global X Clean Water ETF (XYL)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (XYL)

First Trust Water ETF (XYL)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (XYL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CGW with an increase of 19.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 9.41%.

