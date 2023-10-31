News & Insights

Xylem Inc. Reports Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

October 31, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $152 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.7% to $2.08 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $152 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.08 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.71 to $3.73 Full year revenue guidance: $7.3 Bln

