Xylem Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $266 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.4% to $2.12 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

