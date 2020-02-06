Markets
Xylem Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $118 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.37 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $161 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

