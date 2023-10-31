News & Insights

Markets
XYL

Xylem Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates; Revises FY Outlook

October 31, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $152 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $2.076 billion from $1.380 billion last year.

Looking ahead, Xylem has revised up its full-year 2023 guidance, above analysts' estimates. For full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.71 to $3.73, against its previous range of $3.50 to $3.70. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $3.62 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full year, Xylem now forecast revenue of around $7.3 billion, up approximately 32 percent on a reported basis and up about 11 percent on an organic basis. Analysts, on average, project the company to post revenue of $7.2 billion. The updated revenue outlook represents an increase from the company's previous full-year guidance of 30 percent on a reported basis and 9 to 10 percent on an organic basis.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $152 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $2.076 Bln vs. $1.380 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XYL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.