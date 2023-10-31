Xylem Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $152 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $2.076 billion from $1.380 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $152 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $2.076 Bln vs. $1.380 Bln last year.

