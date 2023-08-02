News & Insights

Markets
XYL

Xylem Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

August 02, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $92 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.722 billion from $1.364 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $92 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.8 -Revenue (Q2): $1.722 Bln vs. $1.364 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: Around $7.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XYL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.