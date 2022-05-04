Xylem Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $82 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.26 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $82 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $2.40 to $2.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.