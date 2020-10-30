Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Pays A US$0.26 Dividend In Just Four Days

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 4th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of December.

Xylem's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Xylem has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $86.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Xylem's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Xylem paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Xylem generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Xylem's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:XYL Historic Dividend October 30th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Xylem's 5.3% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Xylem has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Has Xylem got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Xylem from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Xylem, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Xylem and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.