Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of March.

Xylem's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Xylem stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $98.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Xylem's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Xylem paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 29% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Xylem's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:XYL Historic Dividend February 12th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Xylem's 5.6% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Xylem has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Has Xylem got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. To summarise, Xylem looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Xylem's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Xylem you should be aware of.

