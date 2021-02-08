Xylem Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$4.9b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$1.40 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 15%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:XYL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Xylem's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$5.21b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 74% to US$2.46. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.44 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$93.69, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Xylem at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Xylem'shistorical trends, as next year's 6.8% revenue growth is roughly in line with 7.5% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.0% next year. So although Xylem is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$93.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Xylem. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Xylem going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Xylem you should know about.

