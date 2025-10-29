Xylem Inc. (XYL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Xylem (XYL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $153.06 in the previous session. Xylem has gained 29.7% since the start of the year compared to the -2.8% gain for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 4.6% return for the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2025, Xylem reported EPS of $1.37 versus consensus estimate of $1.24.

For the current fiscal year, Xylem is expected to post earnings of $4.84 per share on $8.96 in revenues. This represents a 13.35% change in EPS on a 4.7% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.37 per share on $9.41 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.12% and 5.01%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Xylem has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Xylem? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Xylem has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 31.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 31.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.8X versus its peer group's average of 15.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Xylem currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Xylem passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Xylem shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Xylem Inc. (XYL)

