Xylem Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

February 04, 2025 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $326 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $2.256 billion from $2.118 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $326 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.256 Bln vs. $2.118 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue of about $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $8.84 billion.

