Xylem Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $217 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.104 billion from $2.076 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $217 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.104 Bln vs. $2.076 Bln last year.

