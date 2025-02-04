XYLEM Earnings Results: $XYL Reports Quarterly Earnings

XYLEM ($XYL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.18 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $2,256,000,000, beating estimates of $2,204,393,205 by $51,606,795.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XYL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

XYLEM Insider Trading Activity

XYLEM insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VICTORIA D HARKER sold 2,760 shares for an estimated $352,314

LILA TRETIKOV has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $527 and 1 sale selling 4 shares for an estimated $479.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

XYLEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of XYLEM stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

XYLEM Government Contracts

We have seen $541,974 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.