XYLEM Earnings Results: $XYL Reports Quarterly Earnings

XYLEM ($XYL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.18 per share, beating estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $2,256,000,000, beating estimates of $2,204,393,205 by $51,606,795.
XYLEM Insider Trading Activity
XYLEM insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VICTORIA D HARKER sold 2,760 shares for an estimated $352,314
- LILA TRETIKOV has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $527 and 1 sale selling 4 shares for an estimated $479.
XYLEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 447 institutional investors add shares of XYLEM stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 968,232 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,740,366
- AMUNDI added 963,927 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,159,062
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 881,084 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,972,772
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 870,412 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,531,732
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 811,373 shares (-71.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $109,559,696
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 725,639 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,983,034
- SWEDBANK AB added 691,618 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,241,520
XYLEM Government Contracts
We have seen $541,974 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SUPPLY, MULTIPARAMETER SONDES AND WATER QUALITY EQUIPMENT, BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK: $297,577
- JAMES DAVENPORT_N104D_POWER SUPPLY CONTROLLER_USNS BYRD: $61,370
- MAINTENANCE PLAN FOR HYPACK MAX: $36,405
- WI-GB FISH RESRC OFC-(4) HANDHELD WATER QUALITY METERS: $35,878
- AK-DIV OF WATER RESOURCES-RS5 ADCP GPS: $33,740
