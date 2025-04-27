XYLEM Earnings Preview: Recent $XYL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XYLEM ($XYL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,060,182,920 and earnings of $0.96 per share.
XYLEM Insider Trading Activity
XYLEM insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391
- GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977
- LILA TRETIKOV sold 4 shares for an estimated $479
XYLEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of XYLEM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 3,883,845 shares (+231.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $450,603,696
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,147,481 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,130,745
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,119,825 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,922,096
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,106,911 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,423,814
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 966,399 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,121,611
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 852,403 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,895,796
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB added 833,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,658,234
XYLEM Government Contracts
We have seen $95,110 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- JAMES DAVENPORT_N104D_POWER SUPPLY CONTROLLER_USNS BYRD: $61,370
- AK-DIV OF WATER RESOURCES-RS5 ADCP GPS: $33,740
XYLEM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
