XYLEM Earnings Preview: Recent $XYL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

XYLEM ($XYL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,060,182,920 and earnings of $0.96 per share.

XYLEM Insider Trading Activity

XYLEM insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

LILA TRETIKOV sold 4 shares for an estimated $479

XYLEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of XYLEM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XYLEM Government Contracts

We have seen $95,110 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

XYLEM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

