Xylem Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook, But Trims Revenue - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.55 to $5.70 per share on revenues of about $9.2 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.60 per share on revenues between $9.2 billion and $9.3 billion, with organic revenue growth of approximately 2 to 4 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, XYL is trading at $122.50, up $2.41 or 2.01 percent.

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