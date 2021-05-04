Xylem Boosts FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, water technology company Xylem Inc. (XYL) raised its adjusted earnings, revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full year 2021, based on commercial momentum and broad demand recovery.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, on revenues growth of 8 to 10 percent, with organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.60 per share, on revenues growth of 6 to 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share on revenue growth of 6.5 percent to $5.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

