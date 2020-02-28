XYL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.28, changing hands as low as $76.12 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $72.87 per share, with $89.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.97. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

