XYL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.97, changing hands as low as $77.23 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $60.65 per share, with $85.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.94.

