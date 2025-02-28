XYL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.65, changing hands as high as $130.83 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $113.26 per share, with $146.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.52. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

