XYL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.55, changing hands as low as $105.86 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $84.155 per share, with $118.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.38. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.