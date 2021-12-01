XYL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.47, changing hands as low as $119.15 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $94.63 per share, with $138.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.70. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

