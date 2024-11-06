News & Insights

XXL ASA Faces Challenges Amidst Sales Recovery Efforts

November 06, 2024 — 01:43 am EST

XXL ASA (GB:0R3P) has released an update.

XXL ASA reported a challenging third quarter of 2024 with a 7% decline in year-over-year growth, despite quarterly sales recovery and a slight improvement in Sweden due to interest rate cuts. The company is focusing on strict liquidity control, inventory reduction, and a financial solution involving a rights issue and loans to support working capital investments. XXL aims to reverse sales trends and strengthen its position as a leading sports retailer in the Nordics, with expectations for market recovery pushed to 2025.

