XXL ASA Engages Insiders in Subsequent Offering

XXL ASA has announced the start of a subscription period for a subsequent offering, with primary insiders and their close associates receiving and exercising subscription rights to subscribe for new shares. The leading Nordic sports retailer, known for its large stores, competitive prices, and extensive product range, continues to engage its key stakeholders in company operations.

