News & Insights

Stocks

XXL ASA Considers Alternative Rights Issue Amid Uncertainty

November 19, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XXL ASA (GB:0R3P) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XXL ASA is facing uncertainty regarding its NOK 600 million rights issue due to a lack of voting commitments from shareholders, prompting the company to consider an alternative rights issue through a new subsidiary, Newco. This alternative aims to raise between NOK 375 million and NOK 600 million, offering subscription rights as a dividend in-kind to shareholders. The outcome of the extraordinary general meeting will determine the path forward for XXL’s capital raise.

For further insights into GB:0R3P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.