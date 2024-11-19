XXL ASA Considers Alternative Rights Issue Amid Uncertainty

XXL ASA (GB:0R3P) has released an update.
XXL ASA is facing uncertainty regarding its NOK 600 million rights issue due to a lack of voting commitments from shareholders, prompting the company to consider an alternative rights issue through a new subsidiary, Newco. This alternative aims to raise between NOK 375 million and NOK 600 million, offering subscription rights as a dividend in-kind to shareholders. The outcome of the extraordinary general meeting will determine the path forward for XXL’s capital raise.
