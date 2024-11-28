XXL ASA Adopts Alternative Rights Issue Plan

XXL ASA (GB:0R3P) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XXL ASA held an extraordinary general meeting where the proposal for a NOK 600 million rights issue was not approved, prompting the company to adopt an alternative transaction structure involving a new subsidiary, XXL Holding ASA. This alternative plan allows XXL shareholders to receive subscription rights as dividends, with the opportunity to buy new shares in XXL Holding during a subscription period starting January 2025. The subscription rights and new shares are expected to be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.

For further insights into GB:0R3P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.