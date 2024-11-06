XXF Group Reveals Board Roles and Composition

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2473) has released an update.

XXF Group Holdings Limited announces its board of directors and their roles, highlighting Mr. Huang Wei as Chairman and CEO. The board composition includes executive, non-executive, and independent directors, all playing distinct roles across committees. This update is vital for investors tracking leadership dynamics in the company.

