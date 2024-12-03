News & Insights

Stocks

XXF Group Holdings Approves Share Subdivision

December 03, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2473) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. successfully passed a resolution at their extraordinary general meeting to subdivide their shares, increasing the number of shares from 4 billion to 12 billion. This move, approved unanimously by shareholders, aims to enhance liquidity and make the company’s shares more accessible to investors.

For further insights into HK:2473 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.