XXF Group Holdings Approves Share Subdivision

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2473) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. successfully passed a resolution at their extraordinary general meeting to subdivide their shares, increasing the number of shares from 4 billion to 12 billion. This move, approved unanimously by shareholders, aims to enhance liquidity and make the company’s shares more accessible to investors.

For further insights into HK:2473 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.