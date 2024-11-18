News & Insights

Stocks

XXF Group Holdings Announces Share Subdivision Plan

November 18, 2024 — 10:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2473) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. plans to subdivide its shares, converting each existing ordinary share into three new shares, which could potentially increase liquidity and make the shares more attractive to investors. This move, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting, aims to enhance the company’s market presence by increasing the number of shares available for trading.

For further insights into HK:2473 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.