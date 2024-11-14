XXF Group Holdings Announces EGM and Share Registration Details

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2473) has released an update.

XXF Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members ahead of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set for December 3, 2024. This means shareholders aiming to attend or vote at the EGM must ensure their shares are registered by November 27, 2024. The meeting will discuss and vote on various resolutions crucial to the company’s operations.

