XWELL's Xpres Spa Named One of Yelp's "Most Loved Airport Brands" as Company Expands Wellness Offerings

XWELL's Xpres Spa recognized as a top airport brand by Yelp; expanding locations and partnerships for enhanced wellness access.

XWELL, a wellness solutions provider, announced that its Xpres Spa has been ranked as one of Yelp’s "Most Loved Airport Brands," coming in at 10th place among 25 evaluated brands based on U.S. traveler reviews. CEO Ezra Ernst highlighted the importance of comfort and quality for travelers, stating that this recognition reflects Xpres Spa's commitment to wellness. This summer, XWELL will expand its offerings by opening its first out-of-airport locations in Clearwater, Florida, and New York's Penn Station, enhancing access to wellness services. Additionally, the company has entered a multi-year partnership with the Orlando Magic as their official wellness spa. XWELL aims to continue its growth with more locations and partnerships in the near future, focusing on equitable and scalable wellness access across urban and rural areas.

Potential Positives

Xpres Spa has been named one of Yelp’s “Most Loved Airport Brands,” ranking 10 out of 25, highlighting strong customer loyalty and brand recognition.

The upcoming openings of new locations in Clearwater, Florida and New York’s Penn Station indicate strategic expansion into high-traffic areas, enhancing accessibility to wellness services.

XWELL's designation as the “Official Wellness Spa” of the Orlando Magic establishes a high-profile partnership, increasing brand visibility and credibility within the community.

The company plans additional location announcements and partnerships, signaling ongoing growth and a commitment to equitable wellness access across various regions.

Potential Negatives

While XWELL received positive recognition from Yelp, the ranking of 10 out of 25 may indicate that the company is not leading in its market segment, which could raise concerns about competitive strength.

The press release emphasizes future growth and partnerships but does not provide concrete financial details or performance metrics, which may raise questions about the company's current financial health and stability.

The mention of forward-looking statements suggests inherent risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual future outcomes could significantly differ from the company's optimistic projections.

FAQ

What recognition has Xpres Spa received recently?

Xpres Spa has been named one of Yelp’s “Most Loved Airport Brands," ranking 10 out of 25 brands.

Where will XWELL open new locations this summer?

XWELL will open new locations in Clearwater, Florida, and New York’s Penn Station this summer.

What services will the Clearwater location offer?

The Clearwater location will offer wellness services including massage, skincare, and recovery in a modern retail setting.

What partnership has XWELL recently announced?

XWELL announced a multi-year collaboration with the Orlando Magic, becoming the “Official Wellness Spa” of the NBA team.

How is XWELL enhancing wellness accessibility?

XWELL is expanding access through new locations and partnerships to serve both rural and metropolitan communities.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, is proud to share that Xpres Spa has been named one of Yelp’s “



Most Loved Airport Brands



.” Based off millions of reviews and ratings from U.S. travelers, Xpres Spa was ranked 10 out of 25 brands that have earned a loyal following among travelers.





“Yelp’s recognition reinforces what we’ve seen firsthand: travelers are increasingly seeking comfort and quality at the airport,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “Whether they’re arriving early to browse wellness-focused products or turning to sleeping pods during a long delay, they know Xpres Spa is there, and they’re making the most of it. We’re honored by this recognition and excited to extend our mission of self-care for all into new spaces this year.”







New Locations in Clearwater and Penn Station







This summer, XWELL will open its first out-of-airport locations in Clearwater, Florida and New York’s Penn Station. These openings mark a pivotal step in making premium self-care more accessible for consumers in high-traffic, high-need environments.





In Clearwater, the Company will launch a wellness center offering its core treatments—massage, skincare, and recovery—in a standalone, modern retail setting. In New York, the Penn Station location will serve as a grab-and-go destination for wellness essentials tailored to busy commuters.







Momentum Continues with Purposeful Partnerships







In addition to geographic growth, XWELL is broadening its reach through new strategic partnerships. Most recently, the Company announced a multi-year



collaboration with the Orlando Magic



, officially designating XWELL as the “Official Wellness Spa” of the NBA Team.







Looking Ahead







In the weeks and months ahead, XWELL will continue to build on its momentum with additional location announcements, strategic partnerships with federal institutions, and a rollout plan that includes wellness access across both rural and metropolitan regions – ensuring its services are equitable, scalable, and rooted in real community needs.





For more information, visit



www.XWELL.com



.







About XWELL, Inc.







XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including XpresSpa



®



, Treat™, Naples Wax Center



®



, XpresCheck



®



, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.





