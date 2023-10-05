XWELL (XWEL) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 753.56% from the latest reported closing price of 2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in XWELL. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 22.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XWEL is 0.00%, a decrease of 73.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 8,843K shares. The put/call ratio of XWEL is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,135K shares representing 75.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,494K shares representing 35.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 983K shares representing 23.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 52.48% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 535K shares representing 12.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XWEL by 39.65% over the last quarter.

Integrated Wealth Concepts holds 207K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XWELL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

