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XWELL To Sell XpresSpa, XpresTest Businesses For $13 Mln

July 07, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - XWELL, Inc. (XWEL), a provider of wellness and biosecurity solutions, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Express Wellness Group, an affiliate of Face Haus, LLC, a skincare service and product company, to sell its XpresSpa Holdings, LLC and XpresTest, Inc. businesses for $13 million.

With this, XWELL aims to maximize value for its stockholders and facilitate its transformative strategic restructuring. The proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used for growth initiatives.

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in 2026. XWELL's health and wellness operations at retail locations outside of airports were not included in the divestiture deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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