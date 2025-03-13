XWELL Expands Into Medical Spa Market With Strategic Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - XWELL, Inc. (XWEL) Thursday has announced plans to acquire select medical spas by the end of 2025, using a $4 million private placement to expand into the wellness and beauty sector.

This move aligns with the company's goal of broadening access to advanced self-care beyond airports into high-demand metropolitan areas.

CEO Ezra Ernst emphasized that the integration of wellness and beauty is reshaping the industry, positioning XWELL to lead this evolution. By acquiring and enhancing medical spas, the company aims to invest in a growing market while ensuring access to high-quality, science-backed wellness treatments. This expansion is a step toward becoming a leading national brand in holistic self-care.

Initial acquisitions will focus on Orlando, Austin, and Salt Lake City, where the company plans to introduce advanced treatments, AI-driven personalization, and innovative skincare solutions.

As the medical spa market expands, XWELL blends luxury with medical expertise, offering non-invasive, results-driven treatments by certified professionals. Services include facials, chemical peels, microneedling, injectables, body sculpting, laser therapies, and therapeutic massages. The company also provides wellness solutions like IV hydration, vitamin shots, and physician-guided weight loss programs with FDA-approved medications.

XWELL's long-term strategy is to establish a nationwide presence in beauty and wellness, offering innovative self-care solutions that enhance health, confidence, and well-being.

XWEL is currently trading at $0.915 or 1.6667% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

