XWELL To Divest XpresSpa And XpresTest Businesses For $13 Million

(RTTNews) - XWELL, Inc. (XWEL), a provider of wellness and biosecurity solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its XpresSpa Holdings, LLC and XpresTest, Inc. businesses to Express Wellness Group, LLC, an affiliate of Face Haus, LLC, for $13 million, subject to closing adjustments.

The divestiture is intended to maximize stockholder value and support a transformative restructuring as XWELL pivots toward a new strategic direction in the national security sector. Proceeds from the sale are expected to strengthen the company's ability to deploy capital toward growth initiatives.

XWELL's health and wellness operations, outside of airports, are not included in the transaction. The company will continue efforts to streamline operations, reduce expenses, and allocate capital toward initiatives aligned with its evolving business strategy.

Bruce Bernstein, Chairman of the Board, described the deal as "an important milestone in the Company's strategic evolution," noting that simplifying the portfolio and strengthening the balance sheet will position XWELL to pursue opportunities in the national security sector while maintaining financial discipline.

The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to stockholder approval and customary conditions.

XWEL has traded between $0.26 and $2.20 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.99, down 8.35%.

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