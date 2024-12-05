Xwell CEO issues letter to shareholders regarding 2025 business objectives

Xwell (XWEL) announced that the company’s CEO, Ezra Ernst has issued an open letter to shareholders. The letter, in part, read: “We are experiencing a remarkable transformation in the wellness industry — a shift as significant as the fitness revolution of the 1970’s. As jogging and aerobics redefined people’s approach to health in the 1970’s, our focus today embraces holistic health, mindfulness, and mental well-being. Individuals are actively seeking ways to prioritize their overall health through self-care. This cultural movement represents more than just a trend; it’s a transformative lifestyle shift, offering XWELL exciting opportunities in the rapidly growing wellness market, which is projected to reach a global total addressable market (TAM) of more than $9 trillion by 2033. Within this broad sector, the MedSpa industry is flourishing, with a projected compound annual growth rate exceeding 15% and a TAM expected to surpass $49 billion by 2030. Similarly, the spa industry is on pace to generate more than $150 billion in revenue by 2027. Meanwhile, innovations in AI-driven health monitoring, wearable devices, autonomous wellness services, and self-care solutions are revolutionizing how individuals approach their health and wellness journeys. These advancements, paired with personalized and highly-tailored wellness programs, are making health management more accessible, measurable, and customized, empowering individuals to take greater control of their well-being… As we enter 2025, I’m happy to report that XWELL is strong and well positioned. I’m excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for XWELL and remain committed to executing our strategy with precision, confidence, and a clear focus on delivering shareholder value. We believe our plans to integrate our offerings under the XWELL brand, invest in technology, and prioritize customer experience, will position us for solid growth. At the same time, we recognize that achieving these goals requires both the execution of our strategic vision and operational efficiency. It will also build on the continued efforts of the our XpresCheck and HyperPointe teams. These brand names will evolve under the XWELL umbrella in the near future. XpresCheck remains committed to ensuring airport safety in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while HyperPointe continues to support providers and patients through its partnerships with BioPharma clients. As we grow, we remain focused on optimizing operations, managing resources responsibly, and achieving a sustainable return to profitability…”

