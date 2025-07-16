XWELL Announces Grand Opening of New Wellness Center in Clearwater, Florida

XWELL announces the grand opening of its first Clearwater wellness center on July 25, featuring skincare treatments and live demonstrations.

XWELL, a wellness solutions company, announced the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location outside of an airport in Clearwater, Florida, set for July 25, 2025. This new center will offer a variety of skincare treatments and services such as facials, massages, and IV therapy in a relaxing spa-like environment. To celebrate the opening, XWELL will host a launch event featuring live facial demonstrations, complimentary skin analyses, and skincare product samples. The Clearwater location aims to enhance the customer experience with a flexible membership model that is applicable both at this site and in airports nationwide. Additionally, XWELL will provide a 15% discount to local workers, further reinforcing its commitment to the community. The company seeks to make expert-driven wellness treatments more accessible and is planning to expand its presence in Florida.

Potential Positives

XWELL is expanding its market presence by opening its first brick-and-mortar location outside of airports in Clearwater, Florida, potentially reaching a broader audience.

The new center emphasizes an elevated customer experience with a range of wellness offerings, which aligns with current trends in the self-care market.

XWELL's introduction of a flexible membership model promotes convenience and accessibility for customers, allowing for a seamless experience across different locations.

The company is actively engaging with the local community by offering a Plaza Discount, which may enhance brand loyalty and customer relationships.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's need to expand its physical locations, which may indicate challenges with growth or market penetration.

Forward-looking statements imply uncertainty about future performance, suggesting potential risks in achieving anticipated results.

The mention of a flexible membership model may indicate a competitive pressure to attract and retain customers amidst a crowded wellness market.

FAQ

When is the grand opening of XWELL’s Clearwater location?

The grand opening is on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM ET.

Where is the new XWELL location in Clearwater, Florida?

The new XWELL center is located at 5300 East Bay Drive Suite 200, Clearwater, FL 33764, in Tri City Plaza.

What services will be offered at the Clearwater XWELL center?

Services include facials, waxing, massages, injectables, IV therapy, and soon, compression services.

Are there any special discounts available for locals?

Yes, XWELL offers a Plaza Discount of 15% off all products and services for nearby workers.

Will XWELL offer a membership for customers?

Yes, a flexible membership model will be available, valid at both the Clearwater location and in-airports across the country.

Full Release



CLEARWATER, Fla., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leader in wellness solutions for people on the go, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location outside the airport, in Clearwater, Florida. Opening to the public on Friday, July 25, the new center invites locals and visitors to unwind with facials and expert-led skincare treatments—all in a calming, spa-like environment designed for total rejuvenation.







You’re Invited: Celebrate with Us







Join XWELL for a celebratory launch event and enjoy a first look at Clearwater’s newest wellness destination:









Date



: Friday, July 25



: Friday, July 25





Time



: 3:00 PM to 7:00 pm ET



: 3:00 PM to 7:00 pm ET





Location



: 5300 East Bay Drive Suite 200, Clearwater, FL 33764



(located in Tri City Plaza)













Guests can enjoy live facial demonstrations from representatives of SkinMedica, PCA Skin, and DiamondGlow by Allergan, including DiamondGlow facials and dermaplaning treatments. The event will also include complimentary skin analysis, consultations, and product sampling. Attendees will receive take-home gift bags with skincare samples and a $25 discount card toward a future service (valid for 90 days). All complimentary treatments, samples, and gifts are available while supplies last.







A New Destination for Everyday Wellness







Modeled after XWELL’s successful Naples Wax Centers, the Clearwater location delivers an elevated customer experience rooted in performance-based, results-driven services. Guests can choose from waxing and facial treatments, with additional offerings like massages, injectables, IV therapy, and compression services coming soon. Each service will be delivered and supported by medical-grade skincare products and experienced health professionals.





“As the self-care market evolves, clients are seeking spaces that blend beauty, wellness, and health in one experience,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “This new location is the first in a line of XWELL locations opening in Florida and brings our proven skincare and wellness offerings to a broader audience, reinforcing our mission to democratize wellness and make expert-driven treatments more approachable to consumers.”





XWELL will be launching a flexible membership model at its Clearwater location. This membership will be valid both at the new brick-and-mortar location and in-airports across the country, offering customers seamless access to premium wellness treatments across various environments. With consistent, accessible pricing, the program makes regular self-care more convenient, wherever travelers or locals may be. Additionally, to further support and celebrate the local community, XWELL will offer a Plaza Discount for those who work nearby: 15% off all products and services.





To learn more about XWELL’s services and locations, visit



www.XWELL.com



.







About XWELL, Inc.







XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.





