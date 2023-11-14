News & Insights

Markets
XNET

Xunlei Q3 Results Down; Sees Sequentially Lower Q4 Revenues

November 14, 2023 — 06:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Xunlei Limited (XNET), an innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income was $4.4 million, compared to $8.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Earnings per ADS was around $0.07, down from prior year's $0.12 per ADS.

Adjusted net income was $5.5 million, compared to $9.0 million a year ago.

Total revenues were $84.24 million, a decrease of 4.6 percent from last year's $88.28 million.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between $70 million and $75 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter decrease of approximately 8.6 percent.

According to the company, the decline is due to the impact of the downsizing of domestic live streaming businesses. Meanwhile, the operations of subscription and cloud computing businesses are not affected.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XNET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.