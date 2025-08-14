Xunlei Limited Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Xunlei Limited (XNET) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $727.59 million, or $ per share. This compares with $2.75 million, or $0.008 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xunlei Limited reported adjusted earnings of $8.25 million or $0.1330 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.5% to $103.54 million from $79.33 million last year.

