Xunlei Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Xunlei Limited reports Q4 2024 revenues of $84.3 million, impacted by cloud computing decline and goodwill impairment.

Xunlei Limited, a leading technology company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. In Q4 2024, total revenues increased by 9.3% year-over-year to $84.3 million, driven by a 9% rise in subscription revenues. However, cloud computing revenues dropped by 25.6%, impacting the company's overall performance, leading to a net loss of $9.9 million, compared to a profit of $3.7 million in Q4 2023. The full year results showed total revenues of $324.4 million, a decrease of 11.1% from 2023, accompanied by a net income of $0.7 million. A significant non-cash impairment charge of $20.7 million to goodwill was recorded due to the decline in cloud computing revenue. Looking ahead, Xunlei anticipates total revenues for Q1 2025 to range between $85 million and $89 million.

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:







Total revenues were US$84.3 million, representing an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.









Subscription revenues were US$34.4 million, representing an increase of 9.0% year-over-year.









Cloud computing revenues were US$22.7 million, representing a decrease of 25.6% year-over-year.







Cloud computing revenues were US$22.7 million, representing a decrease of 25.6% year-over-year.



Live-streaming and other internet value-added services (“Live-streaming and other IVAS”) revenues were US$27.2 million, representing an increase of 80.7% year-over-year.













Gross profit was US$43.6 million, representing an increase of 8.7% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was 51.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with 51.9% in the same period of 2023.









Net loss was US$9.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of US$3.7 million in the same period of 2023.









Non-GAAP net income



1



was US$11.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared with non-GAAP net income of US$4.5 million in the same period of 2023.









Diluted loss per ADS was US$0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the same period of 2023.







Diluted loss per ADS was US$0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the same period of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS



2



were US$0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings of US$0.07 in the same period of 2023.











Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:







Total revenues were US$324.4 million, representing a decrease of 11.1% from 2023.









Subscription revenues were US$133.7 million, representing an increase of 12.0% from 2023.









Cloud computing revenues were US$104.6 million, representing a decrease of 15.3% from 2023.









Live-streaming and other IVAS revenues were US$86.1 million, representing a decrease of 29.5% from 2023.









Gross profit was US$167.6 million, representing an increase of 2.8% from 2023, and gross profit margin was 51.7%, compared with 44.7% in the previous year.









Net income was US$0.7 million, compared with net income of US$14.3 million in the previous year.









Non-GAAP net income was US$23.9 million, the same as the previous year.



Non-GAAP net income was US$23.9 million, the same as the previous year.



Diluted earnings per ADS were US$0.02, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.22 in the previous year.









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were US$0.38, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.37 in the previous year.







The financial highlights include an impairment charge to goodwill. This non-cash impairment charge, amounting to US$20.7 million, has been reflected in Xunlei’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The impairment charge to goodwill is a balance sheet adjustment that does not affect Xunlei’s cash position or cash flows from operating activities, nor will it have any impact on the Company’s future operations.





“Our performance was impacted by the notable decline in our cloud computing revenue. In the fourth quarter of 2024, cloud computing revenue fell 25.6% year-over-year and 10.1% quarter-over-quarter due to unfavorable industry conditions,” commented Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei. “Despite this, in the fourth quarter we achieved a record-breaking milestone with a total of 6.38 million subscribers and generated 9.0% year-over-year revenue growth for our subscription business. We believe that this reflected not only the unwavering dedication of our teams and the trust of our expanding community, but also underscored our ability to balance scale with sustainability.”





“In January 2025 we announced the acquisition of Hupu in an effort to deepen our content ecosystem and unlock new cross-platform synergies. We expect the deal to be immediately earnings accretive after closing. Going forward, we will continue to implement growth initiatives as well as explore corporate restructuring moves to be more focused and dynamic. Harnessing our deep-rooted technical expertise, we will strategically integrate emerging technologies across our operations, product development and user engagement efforts to create value for our shareholders,” Mr. Li concluded.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Total Revenues







Total revenues were US$84.3 million, representing an increase of 9.3% year-over-year. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in our revenues from subscription and live-streaming businesses.





Revenues from subscription were US$34.4 million, representing an increase of 9.0% year-over-year. The increase in subscription revenues was mainly driven by the increase in the number of subscribers. The number of subscribers was 6.38 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with 5.99 million as of December 31, 2023. The average revenue per subscriber for the fourth quarter was RMB36.6, compared with RMB36.5 in the same period of 2023.





Revenues from cloud computing were US$22.7 million, representing a decrease of 25.6% year-over-year. The decrease in cloud computing revenues was mainly due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services and hardware devices as a result of heightened competition, pricing pressure and evolving regulatory environment.





Revenues from live-streaming and other IVAS were US$27.2 million, representing an increase of 80.7% year-over-year. The increase of live-streaming and other IVAS revenues was mainly due to the increase in the revenues from our overseas audio live-streaming business.







Costs of Revenues







Costs of revenues were US$40.4 million, representing 47.9% of our total revenues, compared with US$36.8 million, or 47.7% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The increase in costs of revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing costs for our live-streaming business incurred during the quarter.





Bandwidth costs, as included in costs of revenues, were US$23.9 million, representing 28.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$26.4 million, or 34.2% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services during the quarter.





The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of costs related to the revenue-sharing from our live-streaming business, payment handling charges and cost of inventories sold.







Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin







Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$43.6 million, representing an increase of 8.7% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 51.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with 51.9% in the same period of 2023. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increased gross profit from our subscription and overseas audio live-streaming businesses.







Research and Development Expenses







Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were US$18.7 million, representing 22.2% of our total revenues, compared with US$19.5 million, or 25.3% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2023.







Sales and Marketing Expenses







Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter were US$12.5 million, representing 14.8% of our total revenues, compared with US$9.3 million, or 12.1% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our marketing campaign and related expenses incurred for our subscription and overseas audio live-streaming businesses.







General and Administrative Expenses







General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were US$12.1 million, representing 14.4% of our total revenues, compared with US$11.6 million, or 15.1% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2023.







Impairment of Goodwill







An impairment of goodwill of US$20.7 million was identified and recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a significant decline in the revenue growth of our cloud computing business in late 2024, and such trend was assessed to have sustained impacts and therefore reflected in the quantitative impairment test on goodwill performed at the end of 2024.







Operating Loss







Operating loss was US$20.5 million, compared with operating loss of US$0.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase in operating loss was primarily attributable to the non-cash impairment of goodwill.







Other Income, Net







Other income, net was US$1.5 million compared with other income, net of US$3.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to less income from reversal of long aged payables with low payment probability.







Net (Loss)/Income and (Loss)/Earnings Per ADS







Net loss was US$9.9 million compared with net income of US$3.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the increase in operating loss as discussed above, partially offset by the decrease in income tax expense. Non-GAAP net income was US$11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with US$4.5 million in the same period of 2023.





Diluted loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$0.16, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was US$0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings of US$0.07 in the same period of 2023.







Cash Balance







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$287.5 million, compared with US$272.0 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the proceeds from bank borrowings and the net cash inflow from operating activities, partially offset by spending on share buybacks and prepayments for long-term investments.







Share Repurchase Program







On June 4, 2024, Xunlei announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a new plan for the repurchase of up to US$20 million of its ADSs or shares over the 12 months that followed. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had spent US$5.6 million on share buybacks under the new share repurchase program.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,981,792 ADSs for a total of US$4.1 million.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Total Revenues







Total revenues were US$324.4 million, representing a decrease of 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in total revenues was mainly attributable to the decreased revenues from our cloud computing and live-streaming and other IVAS businesses.





Revenues from subscription were US$133.7 million, representing an increase of 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was mainly due to the increased number of total subscribers, which increased from 5.99 million as of December 31, 2023, to 6.38 million as of December 31, 2024.





Revenues from cloud computing were US$104.6 million, representing a decrease of 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduced sales of our cloud computing service and hardware devices as a result of heightened competition, pricing pressure and evolving regulatory environment.





Revenues from live-streaming and other IVAS were US$86.1 million, representing a decrease of 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in live-streaming and other IVAS was mainly due to the downsizing of our domestic audio live-streaming operations since June 2023.







Costs of Revenues







Costs of revenues were US$155.6 million, representing 48.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$200.6 million, or 55.0% of the total revenues, in 2023. The decrease in costs of revenues was mainly due to the decreased demand for our cloud computing services and reduced revenue-sharing costs resulting from the downsizing of our domestic audio live-streaming businesses.





Bandwidth costs, a major component of the costs of revenues, were US$101.6 million, representing 31.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$112.5 million, or 30.8% of the total revenues, in the previous year. The decrease in bandwidth costs was mainly due to the enhanced utilization efficiency and declined demand for our cloud computing services, which was consistent with the decrease in our cloud computing revenues.





The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of costs related to the revenue-sharing costs for our live-streaming business, payment handling charges and cost of inventories sold.







Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin







Gross profit for the year was US$167.6 million, representing an increase of 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gross profit margin was 51.7%, compared with 44.7% in the previous year. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increase in gross profit from our subscription business. The increase in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the impact from the downsizing of our domestic live-streaming business, which has a lower gross profit margin, and an increased proportion of subscription revenues in the Company’s total revenues, which has a higher gross profit margin.







Research and Development Expenses







Research and development expenses for the year were US$71.6 million, representing 22.1% of our total revenues, compared with US$74.2 million, or 20.3% of our total revenues, in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased labor costs and share-based compensation as compared with the previous year.







Sales and Marketing Expenses







Sales and marketing expenses for the year were US$44.8 million, representing 13.8% of our total revenues, compared with US$43.5 million, or 11.9% of our total revenues, in the previous year. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of our marketing campaign and related expenses incurred for our subscription and live-streaming businesses and increased labor costs.







General and Administrative Expenses







General and administrative expenses for the year were US$45.8 million, representing 14.1% of our total revenues, compared with US$46.9 million, or 12.8% of our total revenues, in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses during the year, partially offset by the increase in labor costs as compared with the previous year.







Impairment of Goodwill







An impairment of goodwill of US$20.7 million was identified and recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a significant decline in the revenue growth of our cloud computing business in late 2024, and such trend was assessed to have sustained impacts and therefore reflected in the quantitative impairment test on goodwill performed at the end of 2024.







Operating Loss







Operating loss was US$15.7 million in 2024, compared with operating loss of US$1.6 million in the previous year. The increase in operating loss was primarily attributed to the impairment of goodwill, partially offset by the increase in gross profit from our subscription business and the decrease in operating expenses (exluding goodwill) during the year, as discussed above.







Other Income, Net







Other income, net was US$9.2 million in 2024 compared with US$16.9 million in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to less income from reversal of long aged payables with low payment probability and the decrease in exchange gains and subsidy income during the year.







Net Income and Earnings Per ADS







Net income was US$0.7 million in 2024, compared with net income of US$14.3 million in the previous year. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by the increase in operating loss, partially offset by the decrease in income tax expense during the year. Non-GAAP net income was US$23.9 million in 2024, the same as the previous year.





Diluted GAAP earnings per ADS was US$0.02, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.22 in the previous year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were US$0.38, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.37 in the previous year.











Cash Balance







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$287.5 million, compared with US$271.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was mainly attributed to the net cash inflow from operating activities, partially offset by the spending on share buybacks, expenditures on long term investments and payments for the construction of Xunlei headquarters.







Share Repurchase Program







During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company spent US$7.7 million on share buybacks, including a total of 1,340,774 ADSs for US$2.1 million under the share repurchase program adopted in June 2023, and a total of 2,831,005 ADSs for US$5.6 million under the share repurchase program adopted in June 2024.







Guidance for the First Quarter of 2025







For the first quarter of 2025, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$85 million and US$89 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 3.2%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.







Conference Call Information







Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.





Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI571290b28e04470f8c18382c10e6680e





Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.





The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following theearnings conference call an archive of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrokw38a







About Xunlei







Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations and the "Guidance" section in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic, operational and acquisition plans, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company’s ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement Xunlei's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Xunlei uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating (loss)/income, (2) non-GAAP net income, (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share for common shares, and (4) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Xunlei believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment loss of goodwill, which are not expected to result in future cash payments. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Xunlei's historical performance and assist the Company's financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense in Xunlei's results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying reconciliation tables at the end of this release include details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.











XUNLEI LIMITED











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)























December 31,









December 31,

















2024













2023





















US$









US$













Assets





































Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents





177,329









170,802













Short-term investments





110,209









101,078













Accounts receivable, net





32,662









31,210













Inventories





1,255









2,219













Due from related parties





31,519









12,644













Prepayments and other current assets





10,058









9,423















Total current assets









363,032













327,376

































Non-current assets:



















Restricted cash





218









-













Long-term investments





30,599









32,134













Deferred tax assets





10,528









478













Property and equipment, net





55,430









60,028













Intangible assets, net





8,310









5,697













Goodwill





-









20,826













Due from a related party, non-current portion





-









19,619













Long-term prepayments and other assets





5,334









1,953













Operating lease assets





450









575















Total assets









473,901













468,686

































Liabilities





















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable





22,964









24,430













Due to related parties, current





17









-













Contract liabilities, current portion





39,936









36,375













Lease liabilities





253









276













Income tax payable





9,386









6,391













Accrued liabilities and other payables





52,093









53,708













Short-term bank borrowings and current portion of long-term bank borrowings





2,087









6,906















Total current liabilities









126,736













128,086

































Non-current liabilities:



















Contract liabilities, non-current portion





458









846













Lease liabilities, non-current portion





161









229













Deferred tax liabilities





1,154









513













Bank borrowings, non-current portion





27,127









15,539













Other long-term payables





480











-

















Total liabilities









156,116













145,213

































Equity



















Common shares (US$0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 375,001,940 shares issued and 323,525,556 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2023; 375,001,940 issued and 307,351,196 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2024)





77









81













Additional paid-in-capital





477,244









482,484













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(21,694





)





(18,913





)









Statutory reserves





8,718









8,142













Treasury shares (51,476,384 shares and 67,650,744 shares as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)





16









12













Accumulated deficits





(146,305





)





(146,944





)











Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity









318,056













324,862

















Non-controlling interests









(271









)









(1,389









)













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









473,901













468,686





































XUNLEI LIMITED







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income





(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)











































































































































Three months ended













Year ended













































































Dec 31,









Sept 30,









Dec 31,













Dec 31,









Dec 31,





































2024













2024













2023

















2024













2023









































US$









US$









US$













US$



































Revenues, net of rebates and discounts





84,302









80,141









77,143













324,405









364,911

































Business taxes and surcharges





(313





)





(303





)





(287





)









(1,265





)





(1,189





)





























Net revenues





83,989









79,838









76,856













323,140









363,722

































Cost of revenues





(40,416





)





(39,380





)





(36,785





)









(155,567





)





(200,649





)































Gross profit









43,573













40,458













40,071

















167,573













163,073

























































































Operating expenses























































Research and development expenses





(18,716





)





(17,744





)





(19,497





)









(71,572





)





(74,201





)





























Sales and marketing expenses





(12,461





)





(11,453





)





(9,350





)









(44,842





)





(43,509





)





























General and administrative expenses





(12,102





)





(11,362





)





(11,618





)









(45,827





)





(46,875





)





























Credit loss expenses, net





(75





)





(73





)





(293





)









(288





)





(100





)





























Impairment of goodwill





(20,748





)





-









-













(20,748





)





-



































Total operating expenses









(64,102









)









(40,632









)









(40,758









)













(183,277









)









(164,685









)





















































































Operating loss









(20,529









)









(174









)









(687









)













(15,704









)









(1,612









)































Interest income





1,173









1,233









1,318













4,892









4,619

































Interest expense





(139





)





(165





)





(300





)









(729





)





(1,514





)





























Other income, net





1,541









4,817









3,523













9,183









16,904



































(Loss)/income before income taxes









(17,954









)









5,711













3,854

















(2,357









)









18,397



































Income tax benefit /(expense)





8,083









(1,335





)





(137





)









3,020









(4,131





)































Net (loss)/income









(9,871









)









4,376













3,717

















663













14,266























































































Less: net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest





(97





)





(219





)





12













(552





)





41



































Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders









(9,774









)









4,595













3,705

















1,215













14,225









































































(Loss)/earnings per share for common shares























































Basic





(0.0312





)





0.0145









0.0114













0.0038









0.0436

































Diluted





(0.0312





)





0.0145









0.0114













0.0038









0.0435























































































(Loss)/earnings per ADS























































Basic





(0.1560





)





0.0725









0.0570













0.0190









0.2180

































Diluted





(0.1560





)





0.0725









0.0570













0.0190









0.2175























































































Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating continuing operations:























































Basic





313,664,089









317,410,168









325,898,568













318,758,374









326,390,687

































Diluted





313,664,089









317,921,168









326,160,722













319,146,281









326,849,502























































































Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating continuing operations:























































Basic





62,732,818









63,482,034









65,179,714













63,751,675









65,278,137

































Diluted





62,732,818









63,584,234









65,232,144













63,829,256









65,369,900























































































































XUNLEI LIMITED











Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Excluding discontinued operations)









(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)























Three months ended













Year ended





































Dec 31,









Sept 30,









Dec 31,













Dec 31,









Dec 31,

















2024













2024













2023

















2024













2023





















US$









US$









US$













US$









US$











































GAAP operating loss





(20,529





)





(174





)





(687





)









(15,704





)





(1,612





)









Share-based compensation expenses





390









531









787













2,453









9,676













Impairment of goodwill





20,748









-









-













20,748









-















Non-GAAP operating income







609









357









100













7,497









8,064













































GAAP net (loss)/income





(9,871





)





4,376









3,717













663









14,266













Share-based compensation expenses





390









531









787













2,453









9,676













Impairment of goodwill





20,748









-









-













20,748









-















Non-GAAP net income







11,267









4,907









4,504













23,864









23,942















































GAAP (loss)/earnings per share for common shares:



































Basic





(0.0312





)





0.0145









0.0114













0.0038









0.0436













Diluted





(0.0312





)





0.0145









0.0114













0.0038









0.0435















































GAAP (loss)/earnings per ADS:



































Basic





(0.1560





)





0.0725









0.0570













0.0190









0.2180













Diluted





(0.1560





)





0.0725









0.0570













0.0190









0.2175















































Non-GAAP earnings per share for common shares:



































Basic





0.0362









0.0161









0.0138













0.0766









0.0732













Diluted





0.0362









0.0161









0.0138













0.0765









0.0731















































Non-GAAP earnings per ADS:



































Basic





0.1810









0.0805









0.0690













0.3830









0.3660













Diluted





0.1810









0.0805









0.0690













0.3825









0.3655















































Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:



































Basic





313,664,089





317,410,168









325,898,568













318,758,374









326,390,687













Diluted





313,664,089





317,921,168









326,160,722













319,146,281









326,849,502































































Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:



















































Basic





62,732,818





63,482,034









65,179,714













63,751,675









65,278,137













Diluted





62,732,818





63,584,234









65,232,144













63,829,256









65,369,900































































CONTACT:







Investor Relations





Xunlei Limited





Email: ir@xunlei.com





Tel: +86 755 6111 1571





Website: http://ir.xunlei.com





