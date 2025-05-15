Xunlei Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 10.5% Revenue Growth, Net Loss of $0.9 Million

Xunlei Limited reports Q1 2025 revenues of $88.8 million, a 10.5% increase, with subscription and live-streaming growth.

Xunlei Limited, a prominent technology company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing total revenues of $88.8 million, a 10.5% increase from the previous year. Subscription revenues were up by 7.7% to $35.7 million, while live-streaming and related services saw a remarkable growth rate of 66%. However, cloud computing revenues experienced an 18% decline due to competitive pressures. Gross profit reached $44.1 million, marking a slight increase, though the gross profit margin decreased to 49.7%. The company reported a net loss of $0.9 million compared to a profit of $3.6 million in Q1 2024, with a diluted loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $0.01. The CEO, Jinbo Li, noted the company’s ongoing efforts to expand market reach and diversify revenue streams, highlighting a strategic acquisition and international market adaptations. Looking ahead, Xunlei anticipates second-quarter revenues to rise to between $91 million and $96 million.

Potential Positives

Total revenues increased by 10.5% year-over-year to US$88.8 million, indicating strong top-line growth.

Live-streaming and other services revenues grew significantly by 66.0% year-over-year, showcasing successful expansion in overseas markets.

The number of subscribers reached 6.04 million, a 4.9% increase from the previous year, reflecting successful user acquisition efforts.

The guidance for the second quarter of 2025 anticipates total revenues of US$91 million to US$96 million, suggesting continued growth momentum.

Potential Negatives

Net loss of US$0.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, a significant decline from net income of US$3.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Cloud computing revenues decreased by 18.0% year-over-year, indicating potential difficulties in a key business segment.

Gross profit margin decreased to 49.7% from 53.3% year-over-year, reflecting increased pressure on profitability.

FAQ

What were Xunlei's total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Q1 2025 were US$88.8 million, representing a 10.5% year-over-year increase.

How did subscription revenues perform in Q1 2025?

Subscription revenues increased to US$35.7 million, marking a 7.7% year-over-year growth.

What is the non-GAAP net income for Xunlei in Q1 2025?

Xunlei reported a non-GAAP net income of US$0.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What is the guidance for Xunlei's revenue in Q2 2025?

Xunlei estimates total revenues for Q2 2025 to be between US$91 million and US$96 million.

What were the main drivers of Xunlei's revenue growth?

Main drivers of revenue growth included increases in subscription services and overseas live-streaming business.

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.











Financial Highlights:













Total revenues were US$88.8 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year-over-year.







Total revenues were US$88.8 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year-over-year.



Subscription revenues were US$35.7 million, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year.



Subscription revenues were US$35.7 million, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year.



Live-streaming and other services revenues were US$28.4 million, representing an increase of 66.0% year-over-year.



Live-streaming and other services revenues were US$28.4 million, representing an increase of 66.0% year-over-year.



Cloud computing revenues were US$24.7 million, representing a decrease of 18.0% year-over-year.



Cloud computing revenues were US$24.7 million, representing a decrease of 18.0% year-over-year.



Gross profit was US$44.1 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was 49.7% in the first quarter, compared with 53.3% in the same period of 2024.



Gross profit was US$44.1 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was 49.7% in the first quarter, compared with 53.3% in the same period of 2024.



Net loss was US$0.9 million in the first quarter, compared with net income of US$3.6 million in the same period of 2024.



Net loss was US$0.9 million in the first quarter, compared with net income of US$3.6 million in the same period of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was US$0.1 million in the first quarter, compared with non-GAAP net income of US$4.5 million in the same period of 2024.



Diluted loss per ADS was US$0.01 in the first quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the same period of 2024.



Diluted loss per ADS was US$0.01 in the first quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the same period of 2024.



"Our quarterly revenue was in line with our expectations, and we achieved consistent top-line growth of 10.5% year-over-year in total revenues to US$88.8 million in the first quarter of 2025," commented Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei. "Notably, our subscription revenue increased by 7.7% year-over-year, primarily due to intensified efforts in diversifying marketing channels for user acquisition. Additionally, the 79.2% year-over-year growth in revenue from our live-streaming business reflected a recovery and an expansion of our market presence overseas. I believe the result underscores our strategic efforts to adapt to international markets, leveraging localized operation and innovative technologies to meet diverse user preferences.”









"This year will be pivotal for Xunlei, marked by the strategic acquisition of Hupu and proactive exploration of corporate development initiatives aimed at diversifying revenue streams to achieve sustainable growth in both top-line and bottom-line. Supported by our strong capital structure and ample financial liquidity, we remain committed to delivering value to users while harnessing our outstanding technological capabilities and operational expertise to capitalize on AI-driven applications and other new opportunities, and to create long-term value for shareholders," Mr. Li concluded.







Total Revenues







Total revenues were US$88.8 million, representing an increase of 10.5% year-over-year. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to the increased revenues generated from our subscription business and overseas audio live-streaming business.





Revenues from subscription were US$35.7 million, representing an increase of 7.7% year-over-year. The increase in subscription revenues was mainly driven by the increase in the number of subscribers. The number of subscribers was 6.04 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with 5.76 million as of March 31, 2024. The average revenue per subscriber for the first quarter was RMB40.9, compared with RMB39.5 in the same period of 2024. The higher average revenue per subscriber was due to the increased proportion of premium subscribers which have higher average revenue per subscriber.





Revenues from live-streaming and other services were US$28.4 million, representing an increase of 66.0% year-over-year. The increase in live-streaming and other services revenues was mainly due to the increase in revenues from our overseas audio live-streaming businesses.





Revenues from cloud computing were US$24.7 million, representing a decrease of 18.0% year-over-year. The decrease in cloud computing revenues was mainly due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services and hardware devices as a result of heightened competition, pricing pressure and evolving regulatory environment.







Costs of Revenues







Costs of revenues were US$44.4 million, representing 50.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$37.1 million, or 46.2% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase in costs of revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing expenses in our overseas audio live-streaming operations, generally in line with the growth in live-streaming and other service revenues.





Bandwidth costs, as included in costs of revenues, were US$26.6 million, representing 30.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$27.1 million, or 33.8% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease in bandwidth costs was primarily due to the reduced sales of our cloud computing services during the quarter, partially offset by the increased usage of Xunlei Cloud as a result of the increased subscribers.





The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of costs related to the revenue-sharing costs for our live streaming business and payment handling charges.







Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin







Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was US$44.1 million, representing an increase of 2.9% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 49.7% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 53.3% in the same period of 2024. The increase in gross profit was mainly driven by the increase in gross profit generated from our overseas audio live-streaming business and subscription business. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decreased gross profit margin of cloud computing business.







Research and Development Expenses







Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$18.7 million, representing 21.1% of our total revenues, compared with US$17.6 million, or 22.0% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increased labor costs incurred during the quarter.







Sales and Marketing Expenses







Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$15.5 million, representing 17.5% of our total revenues, compared with US$10.1 million, or 12.5% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to more marketing expenses incurred during the quarter for our subscription and overseas audio live-streaming businesses as part of our ongoing efforts on user acquisition.







General and Administrative Expenses







General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$11.8 million, representing 13.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$11.1 million, or 13.9% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024.







Net loss was US$0.9 million compared with net income of US$3.6 million in the same period of 2024. The net loss was primarily due to the increase in operating loss, partially offset by the increased other income as discussed above. Non-GAAP net income was US$0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$4.5 million in the same period of 2024.





Diluted loss per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was US$0.01, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.06 in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was US$0.004 in the first quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.07 in the same period of 2024.







Cash Balance







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$274.6 million, compared with US$287.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was mainly due to the first tranche of payment for the acquisition of Hupu, spending on share repurchase and repayment of bank loans during the quarter, partially offset by the net cash inflow from operating activities.







Share Repurchase Program







On June 4, 2024, Xunlei announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a new plan for the repurchase of up to US$20 million of its ADSs or shares over the 12 months that followed. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had spent US$6.5 million on share buybacks under the new share repurchase program, among which US$0.9 million was spent in the first quarter of 2025.







For the second quarter of 2025, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$91 million and US$96 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 5.3%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.







Conference Call Information.







Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 15, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.





Participant Online Registration:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe31316b11951413ca6026dd0a7227b38







Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.





The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following theearnings conference call an archive of the call will be available at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrett8r2









About Xunlei







Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations and the "Guidance" section in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic, operational and acquisition plans, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company’s ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement Xunlei's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Xunlei uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating (loss)/income, (2) non-GAAP net income, (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share for common shares, and (4) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Xunlei believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment loss of goodwill, which are not expected to result in future cash payments. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Xunlei's historical performance and assist the Company's financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring expense in Xunlei's results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying reconciliation tables at the end of this release include details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.



























XUNLEI LIMITED











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)























March 31,









Dec 31,

















2025









2024

















US$









US$













Assets









































Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents





163,136









177,329













Short-term investments





111,436









110,209













Accounts receivable, net





40,034









32,662













Inventories





1,024









1,255













Due from related parties





30,482









31,519













Prepayments and other current assets





15,464









10,058















Total current assets









361,576













363,032









































Non-current assets:



















Restricted cash





218









218













Long-term investments





31,049









30,599













Deferred tax assets





10,720









10,528













Property and equipment, net





54,631









55,430













Intangible assets, net





8,416









8,310













Long-term prepayments and other assets





18,718









5,334













Operating lease assets





532









450















Total assets









473,901









































Liabilities





















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable





24,900









22,964













Due to related parties, current





17









17













Contract liabilities, current portion





41,253









39,936













Lease liabilities





331









253













Income tax payable





10,466









9,386













Accrued liabilities and other payables





61,242









52,093













Short-term bank borrowings and current portion of long-term bank borrowings





697









2,087















Total current liabilities









126,736

































Non-current liabilities:



















Contract liabilities, non-current portion





588









458













Lease liabilities, non-current portion





174









161













Deferred tax liabilities





1,090









1,154













Bank borrowings, non-current portion





27,166









27,127













Other long-term payables





711









480















Total liabilities









156,116

































Equity



















Common shares (US$0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 375,001,940 shares issued and 307,351,196 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2024; 375,001,940 issued and 311,860,331 shares outstanding as at March 31, 2025)





78









77













Treasury shares (67,650,744 shares and 63,141,609 shares as at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)





16









16













Additional paid-in-capital





477,350









477,244













Statutory reserves





8,718









8,718













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(21,412





)





(21,694





)









Accumulated deficits





(147,105





)





(146,305





)











Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity









318,056

















Non-controlling interests









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









XUNLEI LIMITED





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income







(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)



























Three months ended

































Mar 31,









Dec 31,









Mar 31,

















2025









2024









2024

















US$









US$









US$











Revenues, net of rebates and discounts





88,764









84,302









80,359













Business taxes and surcharges





(310





)





(313





)





(379





)









Net revenues





88,454









83,989









79,980













Costs of revenues





(44,350





)





(40,416





)





(37,139





)











Gross profit









43,573













42,841









































Operating expenses























Research and development expenses





(18,743





)





(18,716





)





(17,642





)









Sales and marketing expenses





(15,522





)





(12,461





)





(10,061





)









General and administrative expenses





(11,791





)





(12,102





)





(11,132





)









Credit loss write-back/(expenses), net





65









(75





)





26













Impairment of goodwill





-









(20,748





)





-















Total operating expenses









Operating (loss)/income









Interest income





1,072









1,173









1,221













Interest expense





(220





)





(139





)





(242





)









Other income, net





1,234









1,541









290















Income/(loss) before income taxes









199













(17,954









)









5,301















Income tax (expense)/benefit





(1,145





)





8,083









(1,663





)











Net (loss)/income









(





946









)









(9,871









)









3,638



































Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest





(146





)





(97





)





(1





)











Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders









(





800









)









(9,774









)









3,639









































(Loss)/earnings per share for common shares























Basic





(0.0026





)





(0.0312





)





0.0113













Diluted





(0.0026





)





(0.0312





)





0.0112



































(Loss)/earnings per ADS























Basic





(0.0130





)





(0.1560





)





0.0565













Diluted





(0.0130





)





(0.1560





)





0.0560



































Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:























Basic





306,082,940









313,664,089









323,341,607













Diluted





306,082,940









313,664,089









323,491,768



































Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:























Basic





61,216,588









62,732,818









64,668,321













Diluted





61,216,588









62,732,818









64,698,354











































































XUNLEI LIMITED











Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)















Three months ended





























Mar 31,









Dec 31,









Mar 31,

















2025









2024









2024

















US$









US$









US$































GAAP operating (loss)/income





(1,887





)





(20,529





)





4,032













Share-based compensation expenses





1,058









390









901













Impairment of goodwill





-









20,748









-















Non-GAAP operating (loss)/income







(829





)





609









4,933

































GAAP net (loss)/income





(946





)





(9,871





)





3,638













Share-based compensation expenses





1,058









390









901













Impairment of goodwill





-









20,748









-















Non-GAAP net income









112













11,267













4,539





















































GAAP (loss)/earnings per share for common shares:























Basic





(0.0026





)





(0.0312





)





0.0113













Diluted





(0.0026





)





(0.0312





)





0.0112



































GAAP (loss)/earnings per ADS:























Basic





(0.0130





)





(0.1560





)





0.0565













Diluted





(0.0130





)





(0.1560





)





0.0560



































Non-GAAP earnings per share for common shares:























Basic





0.0008









0.0362









0.0140













Diluted





0.0008









0.0362









0.0140



































Non-GAAP earnings per ADS:























Basic





0.0040









0.1810









0.0700













Diluted





0.0040









0.1810









0.0700



































Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:























Basic





306,082,940









313,664,089









323,341,607













Diluted





306,082,940









313,664,089









323,491,768



































Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:























Basic





61,216,588









62,732,818









64,668,321













Diluted





61,216,588









62,732,818









64,698,354



















CONTACT:







Investor Relations





Xunlei Limited





Email: ir@xunlei.com





Tel: +86 755 6111 1571





Website: http://ir.xunlei.com





__________________________







