Xunlei Limited to Release Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 on March 13, 2025

Xunlei Limited to announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 results on March 13, 2025, with a conference call at 8 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Xunlei Limited, a leading provider of distributed cloud services in China, announced plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, on March 13, 2025, before market opening. The earnings press release will be available on the company's investor relations website. Following the release, Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent business developments. Participants must preregister for the call and will receive dial-in information via email. The call will also be available through a live audio webcast, with an archived version accessible afterward.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming unaudited financial results shows transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with management, which can bolster investor confidence.

Availability of results and a live audio webcast enhances accessibility and keeps investors informed.

Xunlei's established reputation as a leading technology company in China underlines its stability and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year results are unaudited, which may raise concerns about the reliability and transparency of the financial information being released.

The upcoming release of financial results is set for March 13, 2025, which is later than many competitors may be releasing their results, potentially impacting investor confidence and the company's market positioning.

FAQ

When will Xunlei release its financial results for Q4 2024?

Xunlei plans to release its unaudited financial results on March 13, 2025, before market open.

How can I access Xunlei's earnings press release?

The earnings press release will be available on Xunlei's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

What time is Xunlei's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025.

How do I register for the conference call?

To register for the conference call, use this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI571290b28e04470f8c18382c10e6680e.

Where can I find the archive of the conference call?

An archive of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrokw38a after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $XNET stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on March 13, 2025 before market open.





The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at



http://ir.xunlei.com



.







Conference Call







Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business developments.







Conference Call Preregistration







Participant Online Registration:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI571290b28e04470f8c18382c10e6680e





Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.





The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at



http://ir.xunlei.com.



Following theearnings conference call an archive of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrokw38a







About Xunlei







Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.







Contact:







Xunlei Limited Investor Relations





Email:



ir@xunlei.com







Tel: +86 755 6111 1571





Website:



http://ir.xunlei.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.