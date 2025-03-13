Xunlei Limited Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xunlei Limited (XNET):

Earnings: $3.71 million in Q4 vs. -$9.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.0570 in Q4 vs. -$0.1560 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xunlei Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.50 million or $0.0690 per share for the period.

Revenue: $76.86 million in Q4 vs. $83.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $85 - $89 Mln

