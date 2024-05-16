Xunlei Limited Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xunlei Limited (XNET):

Earnings: $3.6 million in Q1 vs. $1.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xunlei Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.5 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $80.4 million in Q1 vs. $99.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $79mln - $84mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.