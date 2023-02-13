Xu Jianfeng Cuts Stake in Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share (YALA)

Fintel reports that Xu Jianfeng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.29MM shares of Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (YALA). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.27MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of $4.79.

The projected annual revenue for Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share is $340MM, an increase of 14.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68, an increase of 25.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yalla Group Limited , each representing one Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YALA is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.17% to 6,200K shares. The put/call ratio of YALA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,000K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 611K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 584K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 60.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 98.29% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 522K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 83.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 476.26% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 437K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 37.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 76.44% over the last quarter.

Yalla Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle Eastand Northern Africa(MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

