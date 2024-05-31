News & Insights

Xtract Resources Boosts Zambian Copper Ventures

May 31, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Xtract Resources (GB:XTR) has released an update.

Xtract Resources Plc has expanded its copper exploration ventures in Zambia through an amended joint venture agreement with Cooperlemon Consultancy Limited, adding three new large scale exploration licenses. The company is set to invest a minimum of $3.5 million in exploration activities, aiming to uncover high-grade copper mineralization similar to the neighboring Kamoa-Kakula deposits. The exploratory work, which is set to begin in the latter half of the year, could potentially lead to the development of a significant mineral resource.

