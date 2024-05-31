Xtract Resources Boosts Zambian Copper Ventures

Xtract Resources (GB:XTR) has released an update.

Xtract Resources Plc has expanded its copper exploration ventures in Zambia through an amended joint venture agreement with Cooperlemon Consultancy Limited, adding three new large scale exploration licenses. The company is set to invest a minimum of $3.5 million in exploration activities, aiming to uncover high-grade copper mineralization similar to the neighboring Kamoa-Kakula deposits. The exploratory work, which is set to begin in the latter half of the year, could potentially lead to the development of a significant mineral resource.

For further insights into GB:XTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.