Xtract One Technologies Inc. Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Xtract One Technologies Inc. (XTRA.TO) announced Loss for its third quarter of -$3.080 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.080 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$2.672 million, or -$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.0% to $3.466 million from $4.683 million last year.

Xtract One Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

