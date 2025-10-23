Markets

Xtract One Technologies Inc. Q3 Loss Widens

October 23, 2025 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Xtract One Technologies Inc. (XTRA.TO) announced Loss for its third quarter of -$3.080 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.080 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$2.672 million, or -$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.0% to $3.466 million from $4.683 million last year.

Xtract One Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.080 Mln. vs. -$2.672 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.02 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.466 Mln vs. $4.683 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.