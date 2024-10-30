News & Insights

Stocks

Xtract One Enhances Security in Tift County Schools

October 30, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Patriot One Technologies (TSE:XTRA) has released an update.

Xtract One Technologies has announced that its new Xtract One Gateway security system will be installed in Tift County Schools in Georgia, enhancing safety and reducing screening times. This system differentiates everyday items from potential threats, ensuring a secure and welcoming environment for students and staff.

For further insights into TSE:XTRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.