Xtract One Enhances Security in Tift County Schools

Xtract One Technologies has announced that its new Xtract One Gateway security system will be installed in Tift County Schools in Georgia, enhancing safety and reducing screening times. This system differentiates everyday items from potential threats, ensuring a secure and welcoming environment for students and staff.

