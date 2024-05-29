News & Insights

Stocks
XTPT

Xtra Energy Expands with Historic Mine Acquisition

May 29, 2024 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xtra Energy (XTPT) has released an update.

Xtra Energy Corp. has completed the acquisition of the Antimony King Mine, a historic antimony producer in Nevada, marking a significant step towards the consolidation of their American Antimony project. The mine adds to the company’s assets in the Bernice Mining District, enhancing Xtra Energy’s position in the region as a key player in antimony exploration and production.

For further insights into XTPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XTPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.