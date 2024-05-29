Xtra Energy Expands with Historic Mine Acquisition

Xtra Energy (XTPT) has released an update.

Xtra Energy Corp. has completed the acquisition of the Antimony King Mine, a historic antimony producer in Nevada, marking a significant step towards the consolidation of their American Antimony project. The mine adds to the company’s assets in the Bernice Mining District, enhancing Xtra Energy’s position in the region as a key player in antimony exploration and production.

